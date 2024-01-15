‘We Emerged from the the Eye of the Tunnel’ – Resistance Roundup – DAY 101

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The nature of the Resistance in Gaza remained fundamentally unchanged, challenging all Israeli military claims about their ‘achievements’ in the ongoing genocidal war.

Statements by Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups on the 101st day of war don’t read much different from their statements on the first day of war on October 7, but particularly the first day of the Israeli land incursion into Gaza on October 27.

This indicates that the nature of the Resistance in Gaza remained fundamentally unchanged, challenging all Israeli military claims about their ‘achievements’ in the ongoing genocidal war, which killed and wounded nearly 100,000 people.

Below are selected, unedited statements by the Palestinian Resistance as conveyed through their channels on Telegram.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard two gatherings of vehicles and soldiers of the occupation in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades strike enemy concentrations east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters raid a Zionist infantry force from the eye (opening – PC) of a Qassam tunnel with machine guns from a point-blank distance and eliminate 5 soldiers east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated a Ra’adiya anti-personnel device in a Zionist infantry force that advanced towards a tunnel opening in the city of KhanYunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry force with an anti-personnel shell, killing and wounding them east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

According to Israeli army estimates, Hamas in Gaza has not lost its leaders, and the majority of its fighters are still alive.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed enemy gatherings around the Abu Maarouf area in the center of Khan Yunis with a barrage of 60-caliber regular mortar shells. “At 9:00 of Al-Bahaa, we bombed Sderot and the settlements of the northern Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage. “Watch: Saraya Al-Quds shows footage of sniping a Zionist soldier in the center of Khan Yunis city.”

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen sniping an Israeli soldier in the center of the city of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Hezbollah (Lebanon)

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM on Monday, 15/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Metat barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving direct casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:55 PM on Monday, 15/01/2024, targeted the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:40 PM on Monday, 15/01/2024, targeted the newly-established spy equipment in the vicinity of the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:50 PM on Monday, 15/01/2024, targeted the Birkat Risha site with Burkan missiles, directly hitting it.

Nasrallah explains the IDF threat: They say it's the 3rd phase, they're drawing down forces in Gaza and sending them to the North. These exhausted, traumatized soldiers who were defeated in northern Gaza – this is who you threaten us with? We welcome them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 PM on Monday, 15/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Ramim barracks with missile weapons, causing direct casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:25 PM on Monday, 15/01/2024, targeted the Malakiyah site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM on Monday, 15/01/2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:10 PM, on Monday, 15/01/2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Hanita site with missile weapons, causing direct casualties.”

