Orthodox Patriarch in Jerusalem Says Palestinian Christians are Targeted by Israeli Groups

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, warned that Christians in the holy land have become the target of repeated and continuous attacks by radical Israeli groups, especially in the holy city of Jerusalem.

The Patriarch made the statement at the annual lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree held Friday night at Jaffa Gate’s Imperial Hotel in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Speaking from the balcony of the Imperial Hotel, a property of the Greek Orthodox Church targeted for takeover by Jewish settlers, Patriarch Theophilos said that “Christians have become the target of repeated and continuous attacks by radical Israeli groups, especially in the Holy City.”

“For the past decade, countless crimes have been committed against Christians, including physical and verbal attacks against priests and clergy, attacks have been targeted against churches, holy places have been vandalized and systematically desecrated, in addition to continuous intimidation of Christian citizens, who all they want is to live normal lives as the God-given right of all humans,” the Patriarch continued, adding:

“These radical groups are committing their crimes in a deliberate attempt to expel Christians from Jerusalem and other parts of the Holy Land.”

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)