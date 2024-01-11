‘We have Many Challenges’ – Israeli Army Acknowledges ‘Complex Fighting’ in Gaza

January 11, 2024 Blog, News
Palestinian Resistance fighters continue to destroy Israeli military vehicles. (Photo: video, via Qassam military media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli army has acknowledged that its forces are engaged in a “complex fighting” against Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip.

“We are fighting in a complex area, above ground and underground, with an enemy that has prepared for a long time to defend in an organized manner,” Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said during a visit in central Gaza on Wednesday.

“There are population and many homes, which make the area very complex for combat,” Halevi said in a video released by the army featuring him addressing his soldiers.

‘God is the Greatest, Guys’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 96

“We are engaged in a long-running war on many fronts; we have many challenges,” he added.

Palestinian Resistance in Gaza released several videos and issued multiple statements about their various types of operations throughout the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. 

The statements referenced ambushes, clashes from point-zero range, bombardment of Israeli military encampments and other types of operations. 

The videos demonstrated that Israel does not have operational control over northern parts of Gaza, as it is often claimed by the Israeli military.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,357 Palestinians have been killed, and 59,410 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. 

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*