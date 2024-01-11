‘We have Many Challenges’ – Israeli Army Acknowledges ‘Complex Fighting’ in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army has acknowledged that its forces are engaged in a “complex fighting” against Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip.

“We are fighting in a complex area, above ground and underground, with an enemy that has prepared for a long time to defend in an organized manner,” Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said during a visit in central Gaza on Wednesday.

“There are population and many homes, which make the area very complex for combat,” Halevi said in a video released by the army featuring him addressing his soldiers.

“We are engaged in a long-running war on many fronts; we have many challenges,” he added.

Palestinian Resistance in Gaza released several videos and issued multiple statements about their various types of operations throughout the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The statements referenced ambushes, clashes from point-zero range, bombardment of Israeli military encampments and other types of operations.

The videos demonstrated that Israel does not have operational control over northern parts of Gaza, as it is often claimed by the Israeli military.

ISRAELI MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We are working with all forces to return the kidnapped people from Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/0ShuqlRmje pic.twitter.com/vXQaw8S4rE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 10, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,357 Palestinians have been killed, and 59,410 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)