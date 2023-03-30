BREAKING: Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian Rally near Gaza (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces stationed near the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel attacked a Palestinian rally commemorating Land Day on Thursday, March 30.

The rally, organized by the political committee representing National and Islamic parties, was meant to emphasize the centrality of the Palestinian Right of Return on the 47th anniversary of Land Day.

Many Palestinians were hospitalized mostly as a result of tear gas inhalation.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza was present at the fence and sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)