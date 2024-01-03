West Bank Observe General Strike to Mourn Assassination of Saleh Arouri

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A general strike is being observed across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday to mourn the assassination of the Deputy Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Saleh al-Arouri.

Shops, banks, commercial facilities and public institutions were shut, while the transport activity was disrupted.

Palestinian parties and political groups had called for joint action as well as protest rallies, holding Israel fully responsible for the killing.

An Israeli drone assassinated al-Arouri in a Beirut suburb on Tuesday, along with two commanders of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

As soon as the news of Arouri’s assassination was revealed, large rallies took place throughout the West Bank, including in his village of Aroura, near Ramallah – in addition to protests in the cities of Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, Salfit, and Jenin.

Israel launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a military operation carried out by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,185 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,053 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

