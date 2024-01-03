Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Kill, Wound Scores of Palestinians

Israeli forces continued to bomb various areas of the besieged Gaza Strip, leading to the killing and wounding of scores of Palestinian civilians.

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed and injured at dawn on Wednesday, as the Israeli occupation forces continued to bomb various areas of the Gaza Strip, in conjunction with the launching of fire belts.

Three Palestinians were killed, and others were injured, as a result of the occupation targeting a house owned by the al-Nahhal family in the Khirbet Al-Adas area, east of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

A number of civilians were killed, and dozens were injured, when the occupation bombed a house behind the schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), east of Al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip.

Mahmoud Awad, 12 years old, speaks about the killing of 95 members of his family.

Israeli aircraft also destroyed several Ain Goliath towers in the Nuseirat camp, and bombed the vicinity of Twenty Street in the camp.

While fire belts were carried out east of the Nuseirat camp and Khan Yunis to the south, explosions and violent bombardment were heard from the occupation warplanes in the southern parts of central Khan Yunis.

A short while ago, the bodies of four women were retrieved in Khan Yunis after Red Crescent crews were able to enter Hamad Town.

Civil defense crews try to rescue the bodies from under the rubble of a home that was bombed by Israel in Nuseirat, in central Gaza.

The occupation aircraft launched a series of violent raids on the Nuseirat, Bureij, and Maghazi camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Violent Israeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Manara, Qaizan Al-Najjar, and Ma’an neighborhoods in the city of Khan Yunis.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,185 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,053 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)