West Bank Rises – Resistance Roundup – Day 331

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Jenin resistance reported operations against invading Israeli soldiers in various axes of fighting throughout the camps.

A Palestinian fighter, Muhannad Mahmoud Al-Asoud, killed three Israeli occupation soldiers west of the occupied Palestinian city of Al-Khalil (Hebron)

The operation followed another operation, on Saturday, where two Palestinian fighters detonated two cars in two separate areas, also in the vicinity of the Al-Khalil region.

Meanwhile, the Jenin refugee camp is now leading the Resistance in the West Bank, despite several days of Israeli raids, attacks, bombardment and assassinations.

The Jenin resistance reported operations against invading Israeli soldiers in various axes of fighting throughout the camps.

Meanwhile, the resistance continues in Gaza, and in South Lebanon, where the Lebanese group Hezbollah reported several operations against Israeli military bases and camps throughout the border region.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: Netanyahu is creating dozens of Ron Arad.

“In a joint operation by Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades and Martyr Izz El-Din al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted a Zionist military bulldozer of the D9 type with a tandem shell near Al-Quds Open University in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qassam Brigades released this video with the caption: Netanyahu is creating dozens of "Ron Arad." Ron Arad was an Israeli Air Force pilot who was captured in Lebanon and was considered 'missing in action' for nearly 30 years before being declared dead. pic.twitter.com/wWxUO4eoMR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 1, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)



“Our fighters in Jenin successfully ambushed an infantry unit in the camp square, showering them with heavy direct gunfire, causing confirmed casualties. Our heroes continue to target reinforcement and support forces with explosive devices and direct gunfire.

“Our fighters continue to target enemy forces on the battlefronts in Jenin Camp, showering the infantry at the Al-Aloub axis with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters continue to target enemy forces on the frontlines in Jenin Camp, and our heroes in the Kafr Dan, Al-Yamoun, and Al-Sila Al-Harithiya groups continue to target Zionist enemy reinforcements and supply lines with heavy gunfire and explosive devices, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters in Jenin were able to detonate a pre-prepared explosive device in the invading occupation forces in the axis of the Tawalbeh Mosque, and our heroes continue to shower the enemy forces with barrages of bullets in the various fighting axes.

“Our fighters continue to target enemy forces on the combat axes in Jenin camp. Our heroes on the Al-Damj axis continue to shower the occupation forces with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices, achieving direct hits.

They ran away like mice 🔥🔥 Here is the Jenin Battalion pic.twitter.com/Ki6LWk3WCm — Khalidalmaktari أبوعمرو (@Moonlight7oct) August 27, 2024

“Our fighters in Jenin are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces on the Al-Ansar Mosque front, raining down heavy barrages of direct bullets on the infantry forces.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:47 PM on Sunday, 1-09-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 1-09-2024, targeted an Israeli army patrol near the “Kfar Yuval” checkpoint on with appropriate weapons and achieved confirmed casualties.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:40 PM on Sunday, 1-09-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Marj site with rocket weapons.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:45 PM on Sunday, 1-09-2024, targeted the espionage equipment in the Hadab Yaroun site with an (FPV) attack drone, hitting it directly and leading to its destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:30 PM on Sunday, 1-09-2024, targeted the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:35 PM on Sunday, 1-09-2024, targeted the Ramia site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:15 on Sunday, 01-09-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 01-09-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons and hit it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 01-09-2024, targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Shtula settlement with rocket weapons and hit it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)