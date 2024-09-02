GAZA LIVE BLOG: General Strike Begins | US to Submit Ceasefire Proposal | Massacres in Central Gaza – Day 332

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The general strike began in Israel in solidarity with families of prisoners held in Gaza and in rejection of Netanyahu’s obstruction of a deal. The strike includes schools, universities, Ben Gurion Airport, public transportation, and broad economic sectors. The United States plans to submit a final agreement proposal to the parties in the coming weeks on the war in Gaza, according to the Washington Post. At least four Palestinians were killed and others were injured in the Israeli bombing of a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,738 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,154 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, September 2, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli Federation of Trade Unions informed the Labor Court that the strike will end tonight but Channel 12 reported that workers at Ben Gurion Airport and Israeli Airlines decided to continue the strike and cause chaos at the airport.

LAPID (in a letter to government members): You are complicit in the greatest disaster in the country’s history and bear responsibility for all decisions. The kidnapped are dying one by one and the army is in its deepest crisis.

CNN (citing Israeli officials): We are outraged by the killing of the six hostages, and the government owes their families an apology.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli Federation of Trade Unions informed the Labor Court that the strike will end tonight but Channel 12 reported that workers at Ben Gurion Airport and Israeli Airlines decided to continue the strike and cause chaos at the airport. LAPID (in a letter to… pic.twitter.com/giIBMqG7Yp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 2, 2024

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed full responsibility for the Gush Etzion and Karmei Tzur operations near the city of Hebron last Friday.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that one of its drones fell a short while ago in Ashkelon without causing any injuries, noting that the incident is being investigated.

Monday, September 2, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: Demonstrators are staging a sit-in in front of the house of Arnon Bar-David, head of the labor unions, in support of him.

CHANNEL 12: 5 shells were detected fired from Lebanon towards the settlement of Matat in the Upper Galilee.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a car in the town of Naqoura, south of Lebanon.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a car in the town of Naqoura, south of Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/aqmncKxiPZ pic.twitter.com/sHBuYfWf1P — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 2, 2024

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it bombed Hezbollah military buildings in the areas of Yaroun, Aita al-Shaab, Hanin, Tyre Harfa and Bayda in southern Lebanon.

WALLA: We are considering extending the general strike until tomorrow and expanding it to include larger sectors.

KAN: Dozens of Haredim are demonstrating near the recruitment office in Tel Hashomer, refusing to be recruited.

Monday, September 2, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

WAFA:

At least four Palestinians were killed and others were injured in the Israeli bombing of a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli warplanes launched a raid on Nuseirat camp, coinciding with heavy and random gunfire from the occupation’s vehicles north of the camp.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A car bomb was defused at the entrance to the Atarit settlement, northwest of Ramallah in the West Bank.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a civilian car in the vicinity of Al-Rimal Clinic, west of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a civilian car in the vicinity of Al-Rimal Clinic, west of Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/aqmncKxiPZ pic.twitter.com/trZJlDWLl1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 2, 2024

CHANNEL 12: The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations is calling on the Security Council to hold an emergency session to discuss the situation of prisoners in Gaza.

WALLA: A house in the town of Avivim in the Upper Galilee was directly hit by an anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon.

Monday, September 2, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PRCS: We received from the occupation forces an unidentified prisoner martyr at the Salem checkpoint west of the city of Jenin.

AL-JAZEERA: General strike begins in Israel in solidarity with families of prisoners held in Gaza and in rejection of Netanyahu’s obstruction of a deal. The strike includes schools, universities, Ben Gurion Airport, public transportation and broad economic sectors.

LAPID: Netanyahu invented the Philadelphi Corridor obstacle to thwart a deal.

UKMTO: A merchant ship captain reports that his ship was hit by two unknown projectiles 70 nautical miles northwest of Al-Salif in Yemen.

Monday, September 2, 06:30 am (GMT+2)

THE WHITE HOUSE: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Monday with the U.S. negotiating team following the killing of the American prisoner held in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

WASHINGTON POST (Citing US officials): The US plans to submit a final agreement proposal to the parties in the coming weeks on the war in Gaza.

Mohammad Al-Kassim has the latest on the general strike called to paralyse economy by Israel's largest union after thousands of protesters took to the streets overnight pic.twitter.com/N7CijtAfa6 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 2, 2024

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a building used by Israeli soldiers in the Avivim settlement, directly hitting it.

AL-JAZEERA: Occupation forces stormed the new Askar camp in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

(The Palestine Chronicle)