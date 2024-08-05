West Bank Tensions Rise – Israeli Forces Ignite Fires, Clashes during Military Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army conducted raids in several Palestinian towns across the occupied West Bank late Sunday night and early Monday morning, setting fire to vehicles and a market in various areas.

Meanwhile, violent clashes erupted between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Israeli Army Radio reported that additional military units have been deployed to the northern West Bank and Jordan Valley areas, following intelligence reports indicating that Palestinian groups are planning attacks on Israeli targets.

According to Palestinian media, Israeli forces stormed Nablus at dawn for the second time within hours, launching a series of raids and arrests among the local population.

Palestinian resistance fighters reportedly detonated an explosive device targeting an Israeli military vehicle near Joseph’s Tomb, located east of Nablus.

A fire broke out in the main market of fruit and vegetables in Nablus, which was deliberately burned by Israeli forces during a raid on the city. pic.twitter.com/RFBeZqhhkk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 5, 2024

Fires broke out in Hisba market in Nablus, as well as in a vehicle and parts of a house near the Balata camp, also located to the east of the city.

Eyewitnesses said that the fires were ignited after Israeli occupation forces heavily deployed sound and gas bombs during their operation to secure the area for settlers visiting Joseph’s Tomb to perform Talmudic prayers.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces reportedly set a Palestinian vehicle ablaze in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Local Palestinian sources noted that the occupying forces deployed throughout the town, conducting house-to-house searches, raiding shops, and arresting several young men amidst intense use of sound bombs and tear gas.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces also stormed the town of Ya’bad, south of Jenin, last night, conducting searches and raids.

Similar incursions occurred in the towns of Hizma, north of Jerusalem, and Silwad, east of Ramallah, involving gunfire and tear gas, though no arrests or injuries were reported.

Huge losses reported due to the lsraeli arson committed in Nablus’ vegetable market, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/XI4U9VLFh9 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 5, 2024

In the town of Sa’ir, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the southern West Bank, eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli military force entered the town, leading to clashes as residents threw stones at the soldiers.

The occupation forces responded with tear gas and sound bombs, causing suffocation among residents and setting a vehicle on fire.

Settler violence has also intensified, with WAFA reporting that Israeli settlers gathered at the Kafel Haris roundabout, north of Salfit, and threw stones at passing vehicles, though no injuries or damage were reported.

Dozens of settlers also attacked vehicles with stones west of Deir Sharaf village in Nablus, damaging several of them.

Amid the ongoing devastating war in Gaza, which began on October 7, there has been a surge in settler attacks on Palestinians.

The Israeli occupation army has also expanded its incursions into the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of 604 Palestinians and the wounding of approximately 5,400 others, according to official Palestinian sources.

(PC, AJA)