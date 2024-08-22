Genocide Incitement – Israeli Former Minister Calls on Total Blockade of Essential Supplies to Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“No electricity, no crossings, no water, no fuel and no goods, complete disconnection,” Lieberman urged in his X post.

Israel’s former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, in the most recent genocide incitement call, said on Wednesday that all essential goods, including water, electricity, and fuel, must be banned from entry into the besieged Gaza Strip.

Echoing several previous similar calls by different Israeli officials namely that of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the beginning of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, Lieberman, the leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu Party, wrote on X that “the decision that must be made today is a complete separation between Israel and the Gaza Strip,”

Israeli officials did not shy from making statements of genocidal intent since the beginning of the raging war on Gaza in October of last year.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on October 9 of last year following the Al-Aqsa Flood operation by Hamas ordered a complete siege on Gaza. Gallant stated at the time that no electricity, food, fuel, or anything else would be allowed into the besieged Strip. He described Palestinians as “human animals” and accordingly they will act.

Galant’s statement came in line with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Israeli soldiers on October 23 last year.

What Amalek Has Done to You

Netanyahu asked Israeli soldiers to “remember what Amalek has done to you,” in reference to the Biblical command by God to Saul for the retaliatory destruction of an entire group of people known as the Amalekites: “Put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys,” per the South African case on Israel’s genocide intent in Gaza.

In November of last year, Israel’s far-right Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu made a startling statement in a radio interview saying that dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza is a viable option and voiced his rejection of any form of aid entering into the Strip.

“We wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid,” the minister stated claiming that “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza.”

Eliyahu, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, renewed his call in January this year despite international condemnation of his statement and Israel’s attempt to brush it off.

Along these lines, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had called for the annihilation of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“When we say that Hamas should be destroyed, it also means those who celebrate, those who support, and those who hand out candy — they’re all terrorists, and they should also be destroyed,” he stated in an interview with the Israeli Channel 12 in November last year.

‘Anatomy of a Genocide’

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, told in March the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, that according to international law, genocide is a specific set of acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

“Specifically, Israel has committed three acts of genocide with the requisite intent: causing seriously serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent birth within the group,” Albanese said while presenting her report titled ‘Anatomy of a Genocide.’

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared in an initial ruling on January 26 this year to South Africa’s case of genocide intent by Israel that “In the Court’s view, the facts and circumstances… are sufficient to conclude that at least some of the rights claimed by South Africa and for which it is seeking protection are plausible.”

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,223 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,981 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety

(PC, Anadolu)