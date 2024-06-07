Israeli Forces Kill Three Youths in Jenin Raid – West Bank Update

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 60 Palestinians were detained in the occupied West Bank in what is said to be the largest arrest campaign this year.

Three Palestinian youths have been shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces who stormed the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, with Apache helicopters firing on the refugee camp. In addition, at least 60 Palestinians were detained in the occupied territory in what is said to be the largest arrest campaign this year.

The deceased youth were identified as Issa Al-Jalad, Oday Marai, and Ibrahim Al-Saadi. Footage shared on social media captured the moment Al-Jalad and Al-Saadi who were riding a scooter, were shot and killed by occupation forces.

The forces later shot at Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) paramedics as they retrieved the bodies of the two. The incident was captured on video and shared by the PRCS via their X account.

QNN also shared footage of Apache helicopters firing high-caliber rounds towards Palestinians during the raid on the Jenin refugee camp.

Several more Palestinians were wounded during the raid, according to the Quds News Network, with Israeli forces preventing ambulances from reaching them.

Mass Arrests

Meanwhile, Israeli forces detained at least 60 Palestinians in a mass arrest campaign that began on Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday.

The Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a joint statement that the arrest campaign was the largest in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.

They added that among those arrested was Amal Shuja’iya, a journalism and media student at Birzeit University, the mother of the wanted Tariq Dawoud from Qalqilya, in addition to former prisoners who have been arrested several times.

The arrests were concentrated in the Qalqilya governorate where at least 26 Palestinians were detained, as well the Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) Governorate. There, several arrests were made during the so-called Flag March through the old city. Arrests also occurred in Ramallah, Nablus, and Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The latest arrests bring the total number of those detained since October 7 to more than 9,100, according to the statement.

Child Detained

Also on Thursday, an Israeli occupation soldier posted a video on social media of him and other soldiers assaulting and detaining a Palestinian child in the city of Qalqilya, reported the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

The video reportedly shows the soldiers raiding the Melhem family home in the Dawoud neighborhood, in the city of Qalqilya, breaking down the front door of a building with sledgehammers.

They then detained a child identified as Majed Melhem, who was seen in the footage blindfolded and handcuffed by the soldiers, the report said.

Israeli forces detained ten Palestinians in the early hours of Thursday, including Melhem, during a military raid into several neighborhoods in Qalqilya.

Funeral Attacked

Israeli occupation forces on Friday attacked a funeral procession of a Palestinian youth at the Lion’s Gate in occupied east Jerusalem, according to footage shared by QNN.

Forced Home Demolition

Israeli occupation authorities on Friday forced a Palestinian to demolish his own home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya, according to WAFA.

Amjad Mahmoud told WAFA that he was forced by the occupation authorities to tear down his 100-square-meter house, purportedly for being built without a license, leaving the seven members of his family homeless.

Using the pretext of illegal building, Israel demolishes houses regularly to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem, reported WAFA.

Settlers Set Land Alight

Illegal Jewish settlers on Friday also set fire to vast areas of agricultural land and a vehicle scrapyard in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Settlers from the illegal Oz Etzion settler outpost, set ablaze around 500 dunums of land in the northern and western parts of Burqa village. The fire destroyed dozens of ancient olive trees, WAFA reported.

The village of Burqa is subjected to repeated attacks by Jewish settlers, including attacks against residents’ homes, properties, and agricultural land, the report said.

(PC, QNN, WAFA)