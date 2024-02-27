Not Ireland – Israeli Newspaper Reveals Most Hostile EU Country Towards Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel and Norway are currently in the most acute diplomatic crisis in the history of their relations, according to a report in the Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth.

After a long period during which Ireland was considered the most hostile European country toward Israel, it seems Norway has now earned this title, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

In an article on Sunday, the paper said “Israel and Norway are currently in the most acute diplomatic crisis in the history of their relations.”

“At the center of the crisis between the countries is Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide who has made a series of very harsh statements against Israel,” the paper stated.

In a huge win for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, one of the world's largest pension funds, announced it divested almost half a billion from Israel Bonds. Norway’s pension fund divested the entirety of their Israel Bond holdings. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/eWtamnp1a6 — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) February 22, 2024

Two weeks after Israel launched its genocidal attack on the besieged Gaza Strip, “Eide was the only Western foreign minister who condemned Israel and did not call for the release of hostages” at the international summit held on the crisis in Cairo, the paper continued.

According to the paper, Eide also “said that Europe loses credibility when it does not condemn Israel for the same things for which it condemned Russia.”

Eide welcomed the International Court of Justice’s ruling in January that Israel should take all necessary measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, saying “Norway has been clear that the situation in Gaza is catastrophic for the civilian population.”

In a statement, he also said, “Much more humanitarian aid must enter Gaza.”

The paper said that “even in the additional proceedings being conducted at the ICJ… Norway spoke strongly against Israel.”

Call to Halt Arms Exports

It also had an issue with Eide calling on countries that export arms to Israel to stop doing so, stating that he “boasted” about Norway’s stand.

“States exporting weapons to Israel should reassess whether they are effective partners in the genocide in Gaza Strip or not,” Eide said earlier this month.

Norway’s top diplomat had also said that his country would continue to fund the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) following Israel’s allegations that some of its employees were involved in the October 7 military operation.

Several Western countries have suspended funding to the agency, which is the largest humanitarian body working in the enclave.

Yedioth Ahronoth further reported that on Sunday, Eide “claimed in an interview with the (Swedish) VG tabloid newspaper that there is a deterioration in relations between Israel and the US.”

According to the paper, Eide said, “I hear from all channels that America’s patience with Netanyahu has dropped to less than 1%. It’s a very bad atmosphere.”

Asked to address the statement, Israel’s ambassador to Norway, Avi Nir-Feldklein had said such questions “you should ask the US, whether they think it is okay for internal discussions about a third party to be revealed publicly,” the report added.

(Palestine Chronicle)