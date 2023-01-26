UN Special Coordinator ‘Deeply Alarmed and Saddened’ by Israel’s Killing of Ten Palestinians in West Bank

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, expressed deep alarm on Thursday, following Israel’s assault on the northern West Bank city of Jenin, which resulted in the killing of nine Palestinians.

“I am deeply alarmed and saddened by the continuing cycle of violence in the occupied West Bank. The deaths today of nine Palestinians (…) during an Israeli arrest operation in Jenin is another stark example,” Wennesland said in a statement.

“Since the beginning of this year, we are continuing to witness high levels of violence and other negative trends that characterized 2022. It is crucial to reduce tensions immediately and prevent more loss of life,” he added, urging that “Israeli and Palestinian authorities to de-escalate tensions, restore calm, and avoid further conflict.”

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)