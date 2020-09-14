Woodward’s New Book Conveys Sensational Revelations on Netanyahu’s Doctored Video

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never ceases to surprise in his propaganda war targeting Palestinians. The latest revelations contained in a highly anticipated book that was just published in the United States said that Netanyahu went as far as doctoring video clips to further sway his allies in Washington.

The sensational revelation was made by veteran Washington Post correspondent and author Bob Woodward in his new book ‘Rage’. In the 392-page volume, Woodward reported on US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions since the start of his term at the White House.

🛑Netanyahu used doctored video of Abbas to influence Trump's policy, Woodward reveals – Netanyahu presented Trump w Fake Video of Abbas calling for the murder of children, Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Bob Woodward in his new book "Rage". https://t.co/v6iW9UMnLn — marshall (@Marshall_H15) September 12, 2020

Though Trump has been decidedly pro-Israel, the right-wing Israeli leader still found it necessary to cement Trump’s anti-Palestinian foreign policy with doctored videos. The particular video that Woodward was referring to was a crudely forged video of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas ordering murders of children.

According to former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who conveyed the story directly to Woodward, that particular video was a turning point in Trump’s attitude towards Palestine and Palestinians.

According to Woodward, till then, Trump had his doubts about Netanyahu’s sincerity, to the extent that US officials had accused the Likud-led government coalition then of being the problem of holding back the peace process. That doctored video, however, which was presented to Trump during his meeting with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, led to a dramatic shift in Trump’s views on Palestine and Israel, according to Tillerson.

If you missed this: Another revelation in Bob Woodward’s new book is that Trump’s attitude towards Palestinians shifted markedly after Netanyahu showed him a faked video of Abbas appearing to order murders. Read here: https://t.co/e6JDpfTdXN pic.twitter.com/93h0sAsgKb — Jareer Kassis (@JareerKassis) September 11, 2020

“Watch this! This is unbelievable! You’ve got to see this,” Trump reportedly told Tillerson, before ordering his staff to replay what Tillerson believed to be a fabricated video of Abbas making inflammatory statements.

The fabricated video, purportedly showed Abbas ordering the murder of children by stringing together out-of-context words and sentences. Taking advantage of Trump’s shock, Netanyahu reportedly said to the American president “And that’s the guy you want to help?”

According to Woodward’s book, as conveyed by Tillerson, an exchange happened as soon as Netanyahu exited the room.

“Mr. President, you realize that the whole thing was fabricated?” Tillerson told Trump.

“Well it’s not fabricated,” Trump insisted, adding that “they got the guy on tape saying it.”

A day after watching the “spliced-together” video intended to “counter any pro-Palestinian sentiments that were surfacing,” Trump privately berated Abbas when the two met in Bethlehem.

The US President denounced Abbas as a “liar” and a “murderer” who had “tricked (him)” into believing that the long-time Palestinian leader could be trusted.

Shortly after Trump ordered the closure of the Palestinian representative office in Washington and cut nearly all US aid to the West Bank, Gaza and Palestinian refugees.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Agencies)