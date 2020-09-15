An Israeli court yesterday ordered that Al-Qa’qa’ Mosque, in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, be demolished because it was built without planning permission, Anadolu reported.

The court gave Palestinians 21 days to challenge the order or the Islamic site will be demolished.

Anadolu said the mosque is 110 square meters over two floors and was built in 2012. An order had previously been given for it to be demolished in 2015.

Even the places of worship in the city of Jerusalem are at risk of demolition. This is what happened this morning at Al-Qa'qa' Mosque which is located in Silwan. The occupation municipality issued a demolition notice in a month https://t.co/BZQp8mzr3a — Silwanic (@Silwanic1) September 15, 2020

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza condemned the occupation state’s latest “aggression” against the mosque and called on the international community, the Arab League and the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to protect Muslim holy sites and places of worship in Jerusalem.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Territories (OCHA), “In recent decades, Israeli settler organizations, with the support of the Israeli authorities, have taken control of properties within Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem and established settlement compounds.”

“Palestinian houses have been transferred to settler organizations by various means. In some cases, settlers have pursued court cases to evict the Palestinian residents, on the grounds that the land or buildings were owned by Jewish individuals or associations in East Jerusalem prior to 1948,” OCHA said in a recent report.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)