Israeli Forces Arrest Ten Palestinians in West Bank Raids

Israeli forces on Wednesday detained 10 Palestinians in predawn raids across the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local and security sources, Israeli forces rounded up a Palestinian after breaking into and searching his family house in the Ramallah city neighborhood of al-Tireh.

In the Jerusalem district, a convoy of army vehicles stormed Al ‘Eizariya town, southeast of the city, where Israeli soldiers re-arrested a former prisoner and ransacked his house, turning it upside down.

In the southern West Bank, the heavily-armed Israeli soldiers showed up at a house in Dura city, southwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil). They muscled inside, conducted a thorough search and eventually detained another.

They also barged their way into al-Fawwar refugee camp, southwest of Hebron, and rounded up another Palestinian.

Israeli troops conducted a similar raid in in the nearby city of Ad-Dhahiriya, resulting in the detention of another.

In the Nablus district, the soldiers forcibly entered a house in ‘Asira al-Qibliya village, south of the city, and detained another.

In the northern West Bank, an army force raided Anabta town, east of the city of Tulkarm, and rounded up three others, including two former prisoners.

The soldiers also showed up at a house in Jaba‘ town, south of Jenin, tampered with its contents and rounded up another.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

