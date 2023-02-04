Young Palestinian Man Killed by Israeli Occupation Forces near Nablus

Israeli forces shot and killed a 25-year-old Palestinian man on Friday evening at the Huwwara military checkpoint, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, a spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent, said that Abdullah Sami Qalalweh, a resident of the village of Al-Judeida in the Jenin province, died a few minutes after being critically injured by Israeli occupation soldiers at the checkpoint.

Qalalweh’s death brings up the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 36, including 8 children and an elderly woman.

