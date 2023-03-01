German FM Criticizes Israel’s Judiciary Reform, Planned Death Penalty

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock voiced her concerns on Tuesday over Israel’s judiciary reform and a bill that would allow Israeli courts to use the death penalty against Palestinians, Isreali media reported.

During a press conference in Berlin with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, Baerbock said that “We abroad are concerned about some Israeli legislative plans”.

She also expressed concern about Tel Aviv’s plans to impose the death penalty against Palestinian prisoners convicted of carrying attacks against Israelis.

Baerbock warned of unilateral steps that prevent the implementation of the two-state solution, “such as the continuation of building settlements”.

Cohen said construction of new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank will continue under the current government, as it had under the previous government.

Following the press conference, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Baerbock’s statements regarding the use of the death penalty against Palestinians.

“This law of executing terrorists is the talk of the hour! The Germans are the last to preach,” Ben-Gvir said.

(The Palestine Chronicle)