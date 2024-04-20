‘Not Drones but Children’s Toys’ – Iran Ridicules Impact of Israeli ‘Response’ (VIDEO)

“As long as there is no new adventurism by Israel against our interests, then we are not going to have any new reactions”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has ridiculed the impact of the recent drone attack on Iran, describing it as small in scale and involving primitive hardware.

In an interview with NBC News, Amir-Abdollahian said that claims by some media outlets that the explosions over Isfahan, home to a major air base, were an Israeli retaliatory attack were “not accurate”.

“What happened last night was not a strike,” he said, adding that the attack involved just two or three small UAVs, which “were more like toys that our children play with, not drones.”

The UAVs “took off from inside Iran, flew for a hundred meters and then they were struck by our air defense,” the minister added.

Israel declined to comment on its involvement in the Isfahan incident.

Amir-Abdollahian stated that Tehran currently has no plans for further actions against Israel, as long as there are no new provocative actions against Iranian interests.

“As long as there is no new adventurism by Israel against our interests, then we are not going to have any new reactions,” he explained.

However, if the Israeli authorities continue taking provocative steps, “our response will be immediate and to the maximum and will cause them to regret it,” Amirabdollahian warned.

On April 1, an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, resulted in the killing of 13 people, including two generals of the Iranian army.

Tehran retaliated on April 13, by launching several hundred missiles and drones at military targets within Israel.

