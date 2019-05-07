13 Gaza Schools Severely Damaged by Israeli Airstrikes

Thirteen Palestinian schools in the besieged Gaza Strip were severely damaged by the Israeli airstrikes, which claimed the lives of 27 Palestinians and injured at least 154 others, on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education in Gaza said in a statement that the windows and doors of 13 schools were completely damaged, as well as the walls cracked.

13 schools were damaged in Israel’s offensive on #Gazahttps://t.co/LMJiPODNeV — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) May 7, 2019

The ministry also said that the shrapnel of the Israeli missiles and debris of the targeted buildings directly hit the classrooms.

The ministry expressed its “strong condemnation” regarding the Israeli escalation on Gaza, which damaged basic infrastructure in all fields, and stressed that this is a violation of the international laws and conventions.

Israel damaged 13 Palestinian schools in two days in Gaza#IsraeliCrimeshttps://t.co/nZlmv19UzM — Palestine Post 24 (@PalestinePost24) May 7, 2019

The ministry called for the international community to halt Israeli practices and hold Israel accountable for its violations.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)