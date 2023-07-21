Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Minor, Critically Injure Another Palestinian near Ramallah

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a military raid in the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

According to the Ministry, the victim, who was identified as 17-year-old Mohammed Fouad El-Bayed, was shot in the head with live bullets and critically injured. He succumbed to his wounds shortly after reaching the hospital.

Another Palestinian was shot in the abdomen and critically injured.

Confrontations broke out following an Israeli military incursion into Umm Safa, during which forces attacked residents with live ammunition, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Dozens of Palestinians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

For the past few weeks, the village has been witnessing Israeli forces and settler attacks, including the burning of homes and vehicles and the usage of live fire against residents and their homes.

