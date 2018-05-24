‘Freedom Flotilla’: All the Latest Updates (LIVE BLOG)

The International Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) is “a grassroots people-to-people solidarity movement composed of campaigns and initiatives from all over the world working together to end the blockade of Gaza.”

The International Freedom Coalition has set sail again to challenge the blockade in Gaza. Freedom Flotilla Sets Sail to Challenge #Israel’s Blockade of #Gaza (VIDEO) https://t.co/6SJVDB5vb2 via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/j0I4TSyNQ5 — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 24, 2018

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition was formed after the 2010 Freedom Flotilla mission, in order to coordinate action between numerous local campaigns that joined the efforts against the siege of the Gaza Strip.

"The blockade of Gaza is in its 11th year. It is such a gross violation of international law that it can be… Gepostet von Freedom Flotilla Coalition am Samstag, 19. Mai 2018

2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the Nakba (the Disaster or the Catastrophe) – the forced displacement of the native Palestinian population from what became Israel.

Watch: Human rights campaigner Mike Treen talks about Gaza Freedom Flotilla with Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/B6xuyMXdyz via @Asia Pacific Report pic.twitter.com/xCOtR0WKpP — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) May 22, 2018

In 2018 the International Freedom Coalition has set sail again to challenge the blockade.

Coordinator of Kia Ora Gaza, Roger Fowler helps to coordinate the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's 2018 sailing For a Just Future for Palestine. Gepostet von Freedom Flotilla Coalition am Sonntag, 22. April 2018

This year, the ship is named Al Awda (The Return) to underline the importance of the Palestinian right to return to the lands they have been expelled from.

May 23, 2018

The four Freedom Flotilla boats arrive in Kiel, Germany.

May 20, 2018

The Freedom Flotilla boats Al Awda (The Return), Hurriya (Freedom) and Mairead arrive in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have been joined by another Swedish vessel, Falestine (Palestine), before beginning a tour of European ports which will end in the Gaza Strip.

May 15, 2018

The Freedom Flotilla boat Al Awda (The Return) arrives in Gothenburg, Sweden, and links up with the two Swedish boats Hurriya (Freedom) and Mairead.

Leve Palestina – Bojkotta Israel Ulf Nilsson (K) talar på den stora Palestinademonstrationen. Gepostet von Kommunistiska Partiet Göteborg am Dienstag, 15. Mai 2018

About 700 protesters marched in Gothenburg, on the 70th year anniversary of the Nakba.

May 10, 2018

The Freedom Flotilla boat Al Awda (The Return) arrives in Oslo, Norway.

Ship to Gaza er på vei mot Oslo! Velkommen til fest på Salt kl 12.00! ✌️🇵🇸🇳🇴 Gepostet von Ship to Gaza Norway am Donnerstag, 10. Mai 2018

May 6, 2018

The Freedom Flotilla vessel Al Awda (The Return) arrives in Kristiansand (southern Norway).

April 30, 2018

The Freedom Flotilla boat Al Awda (The Return) leaves the Norwegian port of Bergen, with hundreds of well-wishers on the dock to bid her farewell.

Several hundred supporters were at the quayside party in Bergen to show their solidarity with Palestinians today and bid… Gepostet von Freedom Flotilla Coalition am Montag, 7. Mai 2018

