Abbas Declares Suspension of All Deals with Israel

July 26, 2019 Blog, Images, News, Slider
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: via AJE)

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority (PA), has announced the suspension of all agreements signed with Israel.

The 84-year-old’s declaration on Thursday came after an emergency meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the wake of Israel’s demolition this week of several Palestinian buildings in Sur Baher village – a move Abbas described as an act of “ethnic cleansing”.

At a speech in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, Abbas said:

“We announce the leadership’s decision to stop implementing the agreements signed with the Israeli side.”

He added that a committee would be set up in order to implement the decision but did not offer additional information.

Abbas said:

“We will not bow to dictates and imposing a fait accompli by force in Jerusalem and elsewhere.”

Abbas said the move comes as Israeli authorities “ignore” all the signed agreements with the PA.

The two sides work together on matters ranging from water usage, electricity, economic relations and security.

Local media quoted Omar al-Ghoul, an adviser to Abbas, as saying that the Palestinian president’s statement “also includes security coordination”, but did not go into details.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.