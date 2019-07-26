Abbas Declares Suspension of All Deals with Israel

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority (PA), has announced the suspension of all agreements signed with Israel.

The 84-year-old’s declaration on Thursday came after an emergency meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the wake of Israel’s demolition this week of several Palestinian buildings in Sur Baher village – a move Abbas described as an act of “ethnic cleansing”.

It’s that time of the year when Mahmoud Abbas says no more agreements with Israel. The result is always the same, security coordination, business deals, collaboration on the siege of #Gaza continues. But it makes a nice headline. #Palestine https://t.co/N6TRbOWN2h — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) July 25, 2019

At a speech in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, Abbas said:

“We announce the leadership’s decision to stop implementing the agreements signed with the Israeli side.”

He added that a committee would be set up in order to implement the decision but did not offer additional information.

In response to Israeli mass demolition in Wadi Hummus, which is under PA control… #Jerusalem #Palestine https://t.co/gqjzWKHTAa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 26, 2019

Abbas said:

“We will not bow to dictates and imposing a fait accompli by force in Jerusalem and elsewhere.”

Abbas said the move comes as Israeli authorities “ignore” all the signed agreements with the PA.

Israel official: ‘Network of security coordination’ with PA never been better https://t.co/LQAxZ44zc2 pic.twitter.com/N2UJw8rsg0 — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) July 26, 2019

The two sides work together on matters ranging from water usage, electricity, economic relations and security.

Local media quoted Omar al-Ghoul, an adviser to Abbas, as saying that the Palestinian president’s statement “also includes security coordination”, but did not go into details.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)