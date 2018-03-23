Ahed Tamimi: There is No Justice under Occupation (VIDEO)

March 23, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Ahed's defiance has inspired millions of Palestinians and many artists worldwide. (Image: Latuff, Mondoweiss)

Ahed Tamimi was sentenced to eight months behind bars after plea deal.

The 17-year-old Palestinian girl was arrested in December 2017 after a video of her slapping two Israeli soldiers outside of her house in the village of Nabi Saleh went viral.

Tamimi accepted the deal in exchange for pleading guilty to four out of the 12 charges initially brought against her, according to Gaby Lasky, the lawyer of the teen.

Sahar Francis, director of Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer, told Al Jazeera that “most cases” in Israel’s military courts result in a plea bargain.

According to Addameer, Ahed shouldn’t go to jail at all, since Israel is a signatory of the CRC (Convention of the Rights of the Child).

Last month, the judge decided that the teen’s trial would proceed behind closed doors. On Monday, Israel’s military appeals court rejected Tamimi’s request to hold her legal proceedings in an open court.

Speaking with reporters after the sentencing on Wednesday, Ahed Tamimi said, “There is no justice under occupation and this court is illegal.”

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*