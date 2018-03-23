Ahed Tamimi: There is No Justice under Occupation (VIDEO)

Ahed Tamimi was sentenced to eight months behind bars after plea deal.

The 17-year-old Palestinian girl was arrested in December 2017 after a video of her slapping two Israeli soldiers outside of her house in the village of Nabi Saleh went viral.

Tamimi accepted the deal in exchange for pleading guilty to four out of the 12 charges initially brought against her, according to Gaby Lasky, the lawyer of the teen.

17-year-old Ahed Tamimi will serve 8 months in jail for slapping a soldier who invaded her home. Meanwhile, IDF soldier Elor Azaria will serve 9 months for executing in cold-blood a wounded Palestinian. Apartheid. pic.twitter.com/6nNrYcb1EP — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) March 21, 2018

Sahar Francis, director of Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer, told Al Jazeera that “most cases” in Israel’s military courts result in a plea bargain.

According to Addameer, Ahed shouldn’t go to jail at all, since Israel is a signatory of the CRC (Convention of the Rights of the Child).

8 months is not leniency or Ahed getting off easy. Under Israel's obligations as a signatory of the CRC, Ahed shouldn't be going to jail at all.#AhedTamimi #nowaytotreatachild #StillAgainstHumanRightsLaw — Addameer –الضمير (@Addameer) March 22, 2018

Last month, the judge decided that the teen’s trial would proceed behind closed doors. On Monday, Israel’s military appeals court rejected Tamimi’s request to hold her legal proceedings in an open court.

WATCH: This is how 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi responded when asked how she felt about her sentencing during her trial today. She and her mother Nariman were both sentenced to 8 months in Israeli prison. Her cousin Nour was sentenced to 5 months. pic.twitter.com/4F8rR5Y1P0 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) March 21, 2018

Speaking with reporters after the sentencing on Wednesday, Ahed Tamimi said, “There is no justice under occupation and this court is illegal.”

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)