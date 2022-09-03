Israeli Soldiers Kill Young Palestinian Man near Hebron (VIDEO)

September 3, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Fadi Mohammad Ghattas was killed by Israeli soldiers near Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian man was killed on Friday by Israeli occupation soldiers at the Beit Einoun junction, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers opened fire on the young man, identified as 19-year-old Fadi Mohammad Ghattas and seriously injured him.

According to eyewitnesses and local sources, Ghattas was left bleeding on the ground for a few minutes until he succumbed to his wounds.

Shortly following the shooting incident, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters at the junction, during which the soldiers fired teargas canisters at the protesters.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

