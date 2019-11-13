Almost 13 Years into the Siege, Israel is Still Attacking Gaza

CODEPINK condemns the past two days of Israeli attacks on Gaza, following the assassination of the Islamic Jihad commander, Baha Abu al-Ata.

The Israeli escalation is a perfect example of a long series of war crimes and grave human rights violations carried out by Israel against Palestinian civilians, in addition to the imposition of collective punishment measures through the nearly 13-year-old siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

“The U.S. unconditional support of #Israel is effectively an open invitation for Israel to continue ignoring international law and to continue committing crimes against civilians in #Palestine."

– @ArielElyseGold Read our statement on #Gaza here 👇👇https://t.co/exShPzwvmq pic.twitter.com/ClvkKTWYVK — CODEPINK (@codepink) November 13, 2019

As of this statement’s release, Israel’s latest round of airstrikes on Gaza have killed 22 Palestinians and injured at least 69. Among those killed have been a father and his two sons, ages 7 and 24. The U.S. refusal to condemn Israel, and U.S. insistence on supplying Israel with military aid, allows Israel to get away with committing systematic war crimes against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“The U.S. unconditional support of Israel is effectively an open invitation for Israel to continue ignoring international law and to continue committing crimes against civilians in Palestine,” said CODEPINK co-director Ariel Gold.

“The United States funds Israel’s military with $3.8 billion a year; we call on Congress and the Democratic presidential candidates to speak out against military aid to Israel. The United States must stop contributing to the murder of civilians, including women and children, in Gaza. Palestinians must be able to live in peace!”

Warning: Graphic Content At least 3 children have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on #Gaza. Among the children killed are Amir and Islam Ayyad, who were in their own backyard when attacked. Help us stop the war on Gaza here >>> https://t.co/YkRBfS5cvz Source: @ShehabAgencyEn pic.twitter.com/MceURmE03i — CODEPINK (@codepink) November 13, 2019

Earlier yesterday, Israel bombed the office of the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR). The office was severely damaged and one of the ICHR staff, Bahjat Al-Helu, was injured.

“Six years ago, I worked alongside Mr. Al-Helu at ICHR as an intern and I condemn the attack on this important human rights organization. Today’s escalation in Gaza confirms the duplicity of Israel’s claims about ending its military control of Gaza and proves that Israel will continue to blockade Gaza, from the air, sea, and land, if it sees these actions as politically viable,” said CODEPINK Middle East campaign director Enas AlSaffadi.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to keep bombarding Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza as long as rocket fire continued. Posted by The Palestine Chronicle on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

“We call on the international community to hold Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accountable for war crimes and continuous breaches of international law. Israel cannot be a state above the law.”



