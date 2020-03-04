Amazon Extends Free Shipping Promotion to Palestinian Territories

March 4, 2020 News
Amazon has extended its free shipping promotion to the occupied Palestinian territories. (Photo: File)

Amazon has extended its free shipping promotion to the occupied Palestinian territories, a company spokesman confirmed to The New Arab on Wednesday, after previously offering free delivery to Israelis living in Jewish settlements while charging their Palestinian neighbors.

Last month, the Palestinian Authority announced it would take legal action against Amazon over “its discrimination policy that favors illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories over the indigenous Palestinian population”.

On Tuesday, Palestine’s Ministry of Telecom and Information Technology said the e-commerce giant will be offering free shipping to the Palestinian territories. Amazon spokesman Nick Caplin confirmed the policy change in an email to The New Arab.

In February, a Financial Times report revealed that, in blatant defiance of international law, Amazon was offering free shipping to illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, but not to Palestinians living in the same area.

In fact, Palestinian customers who list their address as “the Palestinian Territories” were forced to pay shipping and handling fees starting from $24.

Amazon was not included in the United Nations Human Rights Council’s database of companies operating in the illegal settlements released last week.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.