Anthony Bourdain, Friend of Palestine, Dies in France (VIDEO)

Highly-acclaimed food critic and travel writer Anthony Bourdain has died aged 61, ending a lifetime devoted to food and promoting cuisines from across the world, including those from the Middle East.

Deeply saddened by tragic news of death of #AnthonyBourdain, a man of humanity & integrity. His solidarity with #Palestine touched millions; the way he reached out to the world in cultural solidarity was his way of challenging #racism & war. #Palestine loves you, @Bourdain pic.twitter.com/aB8qjqSroM — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) June 8, 2018

Bourdain was found unresponsive at his hotel room in the French version of Alsace, CNN reported, where he was filming his Parts Unknown travel and food series.

Anthony Bourdain was also a voice for Palestinians. In 2014, he won the "Voices of Courage and Conscience" award from @mpac_national for his Parts Unknown episode on Palestine. pic.twitter.com/LZUs6Jgtta — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 8, 2018

The network said in a statement on Friday:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

The cause of death is thought to be suicide, CNN said.

CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018

Bourdain was a highly-respected chef before he took to writing and broadcasting.

I’ll never forget when Anthony Bourdain took his show to Palestine and humanized it’s people. It was the first time I—and most people—ever saw the military occupation or Palestinian life on mainstream TV. RIP pic.twitter.com/FcfFKZkbuR — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) June 8, 2018

The American journalist traveled the world, trying out cuisines and foods little-known to western audiences.

I will miss him. Watch this speech where he talks about #Palestine . #Anthony_Bourdain 's acceptance speech at the MPAC Media Awards https://t.co/xxQGRcYWWa — Sinan Antoon (@sinanantoon) June 8, 2018

Bourdain visited the West Bank and Gaza during his Parts Unknown travel series, where he tried local dishes such as “maqlouba” and highlighted life under Israeli occupation.

Here is Anthony Bourdain with a group of children in Gaza. Thank you for shining your light on the dark places. pic.twitter.com/225CETUQZd — Erin Cunningham (@erinmcunningham) June 8, 2018

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)