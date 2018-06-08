Anthony Bourdain, Friend of Palestine, Dies in France (VIDEO)

Anthony Bourdain showed solidarity with the Palestinian people for years. (Photo: via Twitter)

Highly-acclaimed food critic and travel writer Anthony Bourdain has died aged 61, ending a lifetime devoted to food and promoting cuisines from across the world, including those from the Middle East.

Bourdain was found unresponsive at his hotel room in the French version of Alsace, CNN reported, where he was filming his Parts Unknown travel and food series.

The network said in a statement on Friday:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

The cause of death is thought to be suicide, CNN said.

Bourdain was a highly-respected chef before he took to writing and broadcasting.

The American journalist traveled the world, trying out cuisines and foods little-known to western audiences.

Bourdain visited the West Bank and Gaza during his Parts Unknown travel series, where he tried local dishes such as “maqlouba” and highlighted life under Israeli occupation.

