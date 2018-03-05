Arab League Urges Guatemala to Cancel Decision to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

The Arab League called Monday on Guatemala to overturn its decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May.

In a statement, Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, Saeed Abu Ali, condemned the declaration, stressing that the decision is illegal.

"Guatemala's announcement to move its embassy to Jerusalem is a flagrant violation of international laws and will further inflame tensions in the Arab region," https://t.co/yPlgtzHEcC — Aoude (@AoudeA) March 5, 2018

He considered that the announcement is a clear violation of the United Nations resolutions, including Security Council resolutions 252 (1968), 267 (1969), 476 and 478 (1980).

Abu Ali urged Guatemala to abide by the UN resolutions and refrain from taking any illegal actions that would undermine the status of Jerusalem and make the situation more complicated, which will not serve peace and stability in the region.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)