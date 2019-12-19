Archbishop Atallah Hanna Poisoned by Israeli Gas Canister in Jerusalem

The Head of the Sebastia Diocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem Archbishop Atallah Hanna was reportedly hospitalized yesterday after being poisoned by chemical substances, according to Quds TV.

Archbishop of Sebastia for Greek Orthodox in Palestine Atallah Hanna was hospitalized today for inhaling poisonous gas after Zionist occupation forces threw gas canisters into his church in AlQuds. The Archbishop suffered from temporary paralysis, but is now in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/RCUZUfPSg2 — Marwa Osman (@Marwa__Osman) December 19, 2019

Reports said the Archbishop was rushed to hospital after an Israeli gas canister was fired into his church in Jerusalem. He is expected to make a full recovery.

In-Depth – Who is Responsible for the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians? Who is Responsible for the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians? Palestine in Depth – with Ramzy Baroud A Production of the Palestine Chronicle For further reading, click here: The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians that Nobody is Talking abouthttps://buff.ly/2MXAQSr Kairos Palestinehttps://www.kairospalestine.ps/ Posted by The Palestine Chronicle on Sunday, November 10, 2019

The outspoken Palestinian Christian leader has been a staunch critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and its acts of aggression in neighboring Lebanon and Syria.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)