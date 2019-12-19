Archbishop Atallah Hanna Poisoned by Israeli Gas Canister in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Archbishop of Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox Church, Atallah Hanna. (Photo: The Palestine Project)

The Head of the Sebastia Diocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem Archbishop Atallah Hanna was reportedly hospitalized yesterday after being poisoned by chemical substances, according to Quds TV.

Reports said the Archbishop was rushed to hospital after an Israeli gas canister was fired into his church in Jerusalem. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The outspoken Palestinian Christian leader has been a staunch critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and its acts of aggression in neighboring Lebanon and Syria.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

