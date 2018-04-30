Are Palestinian Journalists Being Targeted by Israeli Snipers? (VIDEO)

April 30, 2018
Palestinian journalist, Ahmed Abu Hussein was shot by an Israeli sniper and later died of his wounds while covering Gaza protests. (Photo: via Twitter)

With two journalists dead and at least 12 others injured, international criticism of Israeli tactics grows.

Some Palestinian journalists are accusing Israel of “deliberately” targeting them as they cover the ongoing protests at the Gaza border.

In just five short weeks, two Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli snipers and at least 12 others injured.

Israel denies it is targeting reporters. But it is facing international criticism for using heavy-handed tactics.

People in Gaza have been under Israeli blockade for years, and many are unemployed. The weeks-long protests along the Israeli security fence appear to be escalating since they began nearly a month ago.

So, are Palestinian journalists being targeted? Watch video below ..

(Aljazeera)

