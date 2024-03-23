Israeli Prisoner Die from Lack of Food, Medicine – Abu Obeida

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

His name is Yigev Bukhatab. Cause of death, according to the statement, is lack of medicine and food.

“We had previously warned that the enemy’s prisoners are suffering the same conditions that our people suffer from hunger and deprivation. They are suffering from a lack of food and medicine, and disease is now threatening the lives of a number of them,” the Military Spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement was part of the announcement of the death of an Israeli soldier held in Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video accompanied by a statement by the military spokesman Abu Obeida, announcing the death of Israeli captive Yigev Bukhatab due to a lack of medicine and food. pic.twitter.com/Vs3q601quj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 23, 2024

The video and the statement were shared in the Resistance News Network Telegram channel, under the caption: “Although he survived the IDF army’s attacks, he did not escape the lack of food and medicine.”

In a previous statement, Abu Obeida had revealed that “the number of enemy prisoners killed as a result of the enemy’s military operations in the Gaza Strip may exceed 70.”

Al-Qassam was keen “all the time to preserve the lives of the prisoners, but it has become clear that the enemy leadership is deliberately killing its prisoners to get rid of this file.” the statement read.

Despite the killing of a number of Israeli prisoners in Israeli military strikes at Gaza, Abu Obeida had stressed that the position of the al-Qassam Brigades remains unchanged: “The price we will take for 5 or 10 living prisoners is the same price that we would have taken for all the prisoners if they had not been killed by enemy bombardment.”

Israeli Position

In related news, Israel has communicated its position regarding a possible ceasefire and prisoner exchange to the mediators in Doha.

According to the Al-Jazeera sources, Israel wants 40 living Israeli detainees, from all categories, to be released.

It rejected Hamas’ request that 30 Palestinian political prisoners with life sentences be released for each female soldier released in Gaza.

Instead, Israel said it is willing to release only five Palestinian detainees, for each prisoner – the identity of whom to be determined only by Israel.

Israel also responded to Hamas’ request to release all prisoners who were re-arrested following a previous prisoner exchange in 2011.

According to the report, Israel said that it will only release them if the Palestinian Resistance releases two Israeli soldiers it had captured before the current war.

Israel also wants to reserve the right to deport any prisoner it releases outside the country. This condition applies to those with life sentences.

(The Palestine Chronicle)