Calling on Government to Apologize, BDS Malaysia Appalled by Visit of Israeli Diplomat

BDS Malaysia issued a statement today expressing its concern following the Malaysian government’s allowing of an Israeli diplomat into the country, which officially does not have formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

The statement read,

“BDS Malaysia is appalled and alarmed at the recent visit by Israeli delegates to the ninth World Urban Forum in Malaysia. The forum was hosted by United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN Habitat), a painful irony given Israel’s disgraceful expansion of illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land and repeated demolition of Palestinian homes.”

Their visit comes hot on the heels of a recent demonstration organized by the government where Prime Minister Najib expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

BDS Malaysia noted that the Israeli government and media are already touting the visit as a breakthrough towards normalizing relations between Israel and Malaysia.

“If the Malaysian government was compelled by the UN into allowing the Israeli representatives in, this fact should have been made known and not swept under the rug. This would have allowed Malaysians of conscience who oppose the Israeli oppression of Palestinians to act accordingly,” the statement added.

“We call on the government to uphold its exemplary and bold stance. We further call on the Malaysian government to hold accountable the organizers of the conference and those responsible for this unacceptable breach,” the statement continued as saying.

3. Found many similarities between Israelis🇮🇱 & Malaysian🇲🇾. A Multifaceted society of people from different backgrounds working together for a better future. pic.twitter.com/TtD63nGMRB — David Roet🇮🇱 (@DavidRoet) February 12, 2018

The group called on the Malaysian government “to apologize to the Palestinians for this colossal betrayal and pledge to not repeat this grave mistake and to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian call for Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS), against Israel.”

(PC, BDS Malaysia, Social Media)