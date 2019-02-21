Bethlehem: Israeli Soldiers Assault Blind Man in His Home

Israeli soldiers assaulted, on Wednesday at dawn, a blind Palestinian man who also suffers from kidney disease, after invading his home in Doha town, south of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian, Monther Mezher, told WAFA News Agency the soldiers stormed his home and started a violent search of the property, before beating him up on his head, shoulders and other parts of his body.

From his hospital bed, Mezher said that, besides his visual impairment, he cannot walk without help, and that he also has kidney disease, requiring dialysis.

He said:

“They started beating me up while shouting at me ‘we are the Israeli Defense Force’ … They left me and went to the living room, and my wife helped me walk there; my children were forced against the wall, and I kept asking them what are they doing here, and what do they want, only then we released they also invaded the house above us to arrest a young man.”

The family of the young man told the soldiers not to invade Mezher’s home because he is blind and sick, but the soldiers insisted on breaking into the property.

