Cambridge University Student Group to Host Far-Right Israeli Minister

November 12, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israel’s Education Minister Naftali Bennett. (Photo: via Social Media)

A student society at the University of Cambridge has been slammed for its decision to invite notorious far-right Israeli minister Naftali Bennett for an event on campus next week.

According to the report in student paper Varsity, Cambridge’s Middle East and North Africa Forum (MENAF) will host the Jewish Home party leader on November 19, an event condemned by Cambridge University Palestine Society (PalSoc).

Bennett, a millionaire software entrepreneur and former army commander, has consistently supported the creation of Israeli settlements in the West Bank

Posted by Varsity on Sunday, November 11, 2018

A spokesperson for PalSoc, which has urged MENAF to cancel the event, said:

“There is no place for Naftali Bennett and his violent, colonial politics of hate in Cambridge.”

Bennett is a vocal opponent of Palestinian self-determination and statehood, and his party calls for Israel to unilaterally and illegally annex the majority of the occupied West Bank.

The minister, who has previously declared that “Israel belongs to the Jews. Period”, is also a vocal proponent of internationally-condemned policies of collective punishment, and in 2013, declared:

“I have killed lots of Arabs in my life – and there is no problem with that.”

A spokesperson for PalSoc told Varsity:

“Bennett’s response to the white supremacist massacre at a synagogue in Pittsburgh included a disgraceful defense of Donald Trump. Given their track record, we are not surprised MENAF invited Bennett, but we nonetheless urge them to cancel the event.”

They added,

“The far-right extremism and violent colonial racism Bennett represents are antithetical to the values of freedom, tolerance, and equality held to by most in Cambridge.”

MENAF defended the event on the grounds that Bennett “is a rising star in Israeli politics and represents the views of a sizable portion of the Israeli population and its government”.

MENAF also claimed that Bennett had reached out to them to host the event.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.