Caribbean Folk Singer Mighty Gabby Sings for Palestine (VIDEO)

Folk singer Anthony Feteiit. (Photo: Video grab)

Barbadian calypsonian and folk singer Anthony Feteiit, better known as “Mighty Gabby”, wrote a song for Palestine which he sang for the first time last Tuesday at the Venezuelan Cultural Institute during the Palestinian Film and Arts Festival week.

The singer, regarded as the “foremost folk singer in Barbados”, said he wrote the song because he supports Palestine and the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and statehood.

In the song, Gabby criticized three Caribbean countries for not voting in favor of a 2012 resolution to upgrade Palestine’s status at the United Nations to non-member observer state.

WATCH: Caribbean folk singer Mighty Gabby sings for Palestine https://t.co/LoD8nTyLq2 pic.twitter.com/EIZ6w2phmp — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) November 21, 2017

Barbados, Haiti and Bahamas Refuse to behave the way they should They wouldn’t join the United Nations In recognizing Palestine nationhood That’s why I say: Free Palestine, Free Palestine Let the wall come down, stop the occupation Free Palestine, Free Palestine Let the wall come down, bring peace to the region

The week-long festival was hosted by the Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine (CAAP) from November 13-18, in association with Middle East Monitor and P21 Gallery to mark 100 years since the Balfour Declaration.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)