Caribbean Folk Singer Mighty Gabby Sings for Palestine (VIDEO)

Nov 21 2017 / 9:32 pm
Folk singer Anthony Feteiit. (Photo: Video grab)

Barbadian calypsonian and folk singer Anthony Feteiit, better known as “Mighty Gabby”, wrote a song for Palestine which he sang for the first time last Tuesday at the Venezuelan Cultural Institute during the Palestinian Film and Arts Festival week.

The singer, regarded as the “foremost folk singer in Barbados”, said he wrote the song because he supports Palestine and the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and statehood.

In the song, Gabby criticized three Caribbean countries for not voting in favor of a 2012 resolution to upgrade Palestine’s status at the United Nations to non-member observer state.

Barbados, Haiti and Bahamas

Refuse to behave the way they should

They wouldn’t join the United Nations

In recognizing Palestine nationhood

That’s why I say:

Free Palestine, Free Palestine

Let the wall come down, stop the occupation

Free Palestine, Free Palestine

Let the wall come down, bring peace to the region

The week-long festival was hosted by the Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine (CAAP) from November 13-18, in association with Middle East Monitor and P21 Gallery to mark 100 years since the Balfour Declaration.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Posted by on Nov 21 2017 . Filed under Articles, Features, The Free Zone, Videos . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.



Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story
separator
Being Palestinian
I Remember My Name
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors