Egypt, Israel Consider $15bn Natural Gas Facility in Sinai

Egypt and Israel are mulling constructing a $10-15 billion liquefaction facility on the Red Sea in Sinai for export to Asia, reports the Globes, following a visit to Egypt by the Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz last week.

At the Mediterranean Gas Forum in Cairo, which was attended by several energy ministers in the region, Steiniz said:

“The whole world must appreciate the great contribution Sisi has made to the stability of Egypt, which is necessary for the stability of the region.”

Israel, Egypt mull Sinai LNG plant for Asian exports: https://t.co/B7voE0yRjF "The relative advantage of a facility located on the Red Sea is that it shortens the route for transporting the gas and bypasses the expensive passage through the Suez Canal" — Middle East Strategic Perspectives (@mestrate) July 28, 2019

Steiniz’s visit last week included a tour of the pyramids with Egypt Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla during which they discussed joint initiatives on pumping gas. The meeting and the proposed facility is symbolic of tightening relations between Israel and Egypt over energy projects.

The new liquefaction facility in Sinai will be similar to one originally put forward by Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Co to be constructed in Israel, near Eilat, but was scrapped after the Ministry of Environmental Protection opposed it.

Egypt, Israel Seek New Gas Routes to Bolster Energy Trade – Bloomberg. The problem is price https://t.co/8fodqIO3zl — Charles Ellinas (@CharlesEllinas) July 28, 2019

According to Globes, in Egypt, the ability to delay such projects on environmental grounds is more limited.

Building it on the Red Sea will enable them to bypass the costs they would incur if transporting it through the Suez Canal.

Last week Steinitz announced that Israel’s natural gas exports to Egypt will begin in November as part of a $15 billion export agreement between Israel’s Delek Drilling and the US’ Noble Energy with an Egyptian counterpart.

One of the few reasons why #Morsi was overthrown was that he stopped the gas that #Egypt used to supply to #Israel at a very low amount. — بلال (@BilalMohdR) July 5, 2013

Israel has called this deal the most significant to emerge since the 1979 peace treaty.

In 2011 protesters sabotaged the pipeline carrying Egyptian gas to Israel. When former President Mohamed Morsi was voted in Egyptian gas companies canceled an agreement to supply gas to Israel.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)