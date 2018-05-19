Erdogan Calls on Muslim Countries to Unite and Confront Israel (VIDEO)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Muslim leaders to unite and confront Israel, days after scores of Palestinians were killed by Israeli snipers as they marked 70 years of Israeli occupation.

Speaking at #OIC summit, #Erdogan said there is no difference between Holocaust & what is being done to brothers in #Gaza. "Sons of those who faced all kinds of torture in concentration camps during WWI attack today innocent Palestinians with methods that would even envy Nazis". pic.twitter.com/AxnU6bdiZw — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) May 19, 2018

Speaking at an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday, Erdogan said Israel should be held accountable over the killings which drew widespread international condemnation and triggered a wave of protests from Asia, through the Middle East, to North Africa.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the 57-member OIC summit says the Palestinian cause is every Muslim's cause and cannot be left to Israel pic.twitter.com/PsqvFm90zM — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 18, 2018

Erdogan told Muslim leaders:

“To take action for Palestinians massacred by Israeli bandits is to show the whole world that humanity is not dead.”

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the 57-member OIC summit says the Palestinian cause is every Muslim's cause and cannot be left to Israel pic.twitter.com/PsqvFm90zM — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 18, 2018

The Turkish president described Israel’s killing of Palestinians as “thuggery, atrocity and state terror,” and said the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would inevitably haunt it.

Istanbul rally for Palestine starts at Yenikapi—tens of thousands present, but for this meeting arena a rather small number—this is Erdogan’s turf. Some might have expected more would have been present. Also present MHP’s Devlet Bahceli, OIC leaders from numerous Islamic states. pic.twitter.com/VFb6kKxkSD — Louis Fishman (@Istanbultelaviv) May 18, 2018

Earlier in the day, Erdogan told a raucous crowd of more than 10,000 people in Istanbul’s Yenikapi fairground that the Muslim world had to unite and “pull themselves back together”.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)