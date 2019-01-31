Ethiopian Israelis Protest Police Violence, Racism after Killing

Thousands of Ethiopian Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv Wednesday to protest racism and police brutality days after a young community member was shot dead by an officer.

Carrying signs accusing the police of “murder”, the protestors blocked main intersections in the Israeli commercial capital ahead of a march to a central protest.

Now in central Tel Aviv: Ethiopian Israelis fighting police brutality and racism pic.twitter.com/bmmpy1XbAm — Haggai Matar (@Ha_Matar) January 30, 2019

Yehuda Biadga, reportedly in his early 20s, was shot dead on January 18 in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, after rushing at a police officer holding a knife, according to eyewitnesses.

His mother, Mamia Biadga, had called the police to subdue her son who reportedly suffered from a mental condition but says officers used excessive force.

Thousands of Ethiopian-Israelis took to the streets to protest against police brutality in Israel. Minutes ago, they held a moment of silence in memory of Yehuda Biadga, a 24-year-old man who was shot dead by a police officer in Bat Yam last week. Photos by @OrenZiv1985 pic.twitter.com/H2ji3Vl25G — +972 Magazine (@972mag) January 30, 2019

Israel’s Ethiopian community now numbers around 140,000 people, including more than 50,000 born in the Jewish state.

The community has consistently alleged institutionalized racism.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)