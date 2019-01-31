Ethiopian Israelis Protest Police Violence, Racism after Killing

January 31, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Thousands of Ethiopian Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv protest Israeli racism and police brutality. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Thousands of Ethiopian Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv Wednesday to protest racism and police brutality days after a young community member was shot dead by an officer.

Carrying signs accusing the police of “murder”, the protestors blocked main intersections in the Israeli commercial capital ahead of a march to a central protest.

Yehuda Biadga, reportedly in his early 20s, was shot dead on January 18 in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, after rushing at a police officer holding a knife, according to eyewitnesses.

His mother, Mamia Biadga, had called the police to subdue her son who reportedly suffered from a mental condition but says officers used excessive force.

Israel’s Ethiopian community now numbers around 140,000 people, including more than 50,000 born in the Jewish state.

The community has consistently alleged institutionalized racism.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.