Ex-Jerusalem Mayor Barkat Wants to Be Netanyahu’s Successor as Likud Leader

Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat has declared that he sees himself as the best successor to Benjamin Netanyahu as Likud’s leader.

Speaking to Ynet, Barkat “for the first time declared himself as the heir to the Likud leadership when Benjamin Netanyahu ends his political life, and intends to run for prime minister as party leader.”

Barkat declared:

“The day the Netanyahu era ends, I will present myself as a candidate for the leadership of the party and the premiership.”

The former mayor believes he is well placed to beat Gideon Sa’ar, the current favorite to succeed Netanyahu.

Barkat told Ynet:

“I’m an international man, I’m great at doing business. I’m very close with the Americans and the wider world in general. Knowing how to talk with world leaders, the same way Netanyahu does today is a tough challenge.”

Despite his ambitions, Barkat is unwavering in his support for current leader Netanyahu.

He said:

“The anti-Netanyahu camp is trying to convince the people of Israel that all of their problems are because of Netanyahu and he should be sent packing.”

Barkat affirmed that he “would never run against Netanyahu, no matter the cost. I hope he remains in power for a long time. In due time, when he decides to retire, I will be the next prime minister.”

