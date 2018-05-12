‘Foreign Agents Are Coming’: New Israeli Video Game Targets Anti-Occupation Activists (VIDEO)

The rightwing Israeli Jewish group Im Tirtzu has released a new video game where the player takes on the character of an Israeli soldier ‘dodging’ and confronting anti-occupation activists.

The game, available on desktop and Android, was released by the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu within the framework of a new campaign aimed at exposing the “harmful” activities of the US-based New Israel Fund against Israel and its soldiers.

Adi Shosberger, the Israeli BDS activist who called Israeli soldiers ‘terrorists’ https://t.co/kCPjn6n93H pic.twitter.com/Y9KYWmvOZL — Therese (@Th2shay) May 2, 2018

In the promotional video for the game, it featured Adi Shosberger, who has recently called soldiers near the Gaza fence ‘terrorists,’ and an activist from ‘Machsom Watch’ (‘Checkpoint watch’) who tells an Israeli soldier “you are a disgrace”.

New Israel Fund, an international organization based in the US, has supported Machsom Watch, but it has no connection to Shosberger. “I have no connection to the New Israel Fund,” Shosberger writes, in Hebrew.

According to Im Tirtzu, the campaign’s goal is to expose the NIF as a foreign political organization operating as a political opposition within Israel against the government and the Israeli Army, while engaging in anti-Israel “lawfare” in the country’s Supreme Court.

The Israeli defense forces don’t defend anything they just murder this is a video of a unarmed Palestinian getting sniped and recorded by Israeli soldiers while they laugh and cheer they treat the lives of Palestinians like a video game #GreatMarchOfReturn #GazaMassacre pic.twitter.com/PBUsnQWqcO — Fluffyfalafel🇵🇸 (@IbrahimGhazal16) April 10, 2018

The video game features Yotam Zilber, a fictional Israeli soldier who repeatedly encounters “terrorists” and anti-occupation activists from NGOs funded by the NIF on his journey home.

While the “terrorists” try to psychically harm Yotam, the far-left activists obstruct his path while berating him with derogatory calls, including “shame on you, occupier!” and “fascist!”

Im Tirtzu stated that the purpose of the game is to depict the realities facing Israeli soldiers who are harassed and persecuted on a daily basis by far-left NGOs funded by the New Israel Fund.

In the game, the soldier confronts activists and ‘terrorists’ yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’. The narrator says:

“What are you waiting for? Join the fight against the foreign agents.”

In the actual video game, the soldier can kill the Palestinians but has to jump over the Israeli activists.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)