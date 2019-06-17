Foreign Minister Says Israel Will Attend US-Led Bahrain ‘Peace’ Workshop

Israel will attend the US-led Mideast conference in Bahrain slated for June 25-26, officials announced Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Channel 13 News:

“Israel will be at the Bahrain conference.”

Katz made his remarks on the sidelines of a conference in New York sponsored by Israeli daily the Jerusalem Post.

He said:

“Israel has a significant role to play in promoting ties with pragmatic Arab countries in the region.”

The workshop, scheduled for June 25-26, will reportedly be headed by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s senior White House adviser and son-in-law, and his Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt.

Four Arab states — the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and host country Bahrain — have all stated that they will be participating in the conference.

A senior White House official also said that Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco had also confirmed their attendance.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)