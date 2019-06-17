Foreign Minister Says Israel Will Attend US-Led Bahrain ‘Peace’ Workshop

June 17, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yisrael Katz. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israel will attend the US-led Mideast conference in Bahrain slated for June 25-26, officials announced Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Channel 13 News:

“Israel will be at the Bahrain conference.”

Katz made his remarks on the sidelines of a conference in New York sponsored by Israeli daily the Jerusalem Post.

He said:

“Israel has a significant role to play in promoting ties with pragmatic Arab countries in the region.”

The workshop, scheduled for June 25-26, will reportedly be headed by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s senior White House adviser and son-in-law, and his Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt.

Four Arab states — the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and host country Bahrain — have all stated that they will be participating in the conference.

A senior White House official also said that Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco had also confirmed their attendance.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.