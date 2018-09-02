Four Palestinians Injured after Israeli Settlers’ Attack

September 2, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers threatening Palestinians while soldiers look on. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli settlers on Sunday attacked a Palestinian-owned vehicle in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, injuring four Palestinians.

According to local sources, Israeli settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Yitzhar, attacked a vehicle with stones as it passed on the main road, south of Nablus.

Sources confirmed that four Palestinians were injured due to the attack and were immediately transferred to Rafidia hospital in Nablus for treatment.

The four Palestinians suffered bruises and various cuts as a result of broken glass.

Their identities remain unknown.

Meanwhile, dozens of Israeli settlers escorted by heavily armed Israeli forces raided the Palestinian village of Awarta, south of the Nablus district, and performed Jewish religious rituals in the area.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

