Gaza: 32 Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces

February 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians take part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Thirty-two Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces’ fire across the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip, on the 45th Friday of “The Great March of Return.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that 32 Palestinians were injured, including a paramedic who was hit with a tear-gas bomb directly in her face at the eastern borders of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces opened live fire and tear-gas bombs targeting protesters alongside the eastern borders.

Two minors were critically injured with live fire; a teenage girl who was injured in the chest and a child whose injury was not described.

Witnesses told Ma’an that several youths were able to cut through the Israeli border fence in eastern Gaza City and in the Abu Safiyya area.

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30 by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

