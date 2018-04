By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Tens of thousands of Gazans continue to protest at the border for the third week in a row. They are calling for the right of return to their towns and villages, in accordance to UN resolution 194.

Today one Palestinian, Ahmed Hirzallah, 28, was shot dead and 416 others were injured.

These are exclusive photos for the Palestine Chronicle by Abdallah Aljamal in Gaza.

(PC)