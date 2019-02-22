Gaza: Israeli Forces Injure 6 Palestinians, Including Child, during Night Protests

Israeli forces injured at least six Palestinian during night protests in Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

Six Palestinians were injured as Israeli forces suppressed protesters during night protests, on late Thursday, east of Rafah, in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, five Palestinians were injured with Israeli live ammunition, including one child who sustained critical injuries. In addition, a 16-year-old Palestinian was injured with a tear-gas canister.

The ministry added that injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals nearby to receive necessary medical treatment.

The past month, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing, as well as participating in night protests, during which they set tires on fire and chant slogans through loudspeakers, while marching towards the border with Israel. These protesters are also known as the “Night Confusion” unit.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

