Gaza: Israeli Forces Injure 6 Palestinians, Including Child, during Night Protests

Six Palestinians were injured as Israeli forces suppressed protesters during night protests, on late Thursday, east of Rafah, in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

#Breaking 3 Palestinians were injuried so far by Israeli occupation live fire during the ongoing late-night protest near the perimeter fence between the besiege #Gaza Gaza and Israel, according to the Ministry of health #GreatRetunMarch — Wafa A Al-Udaini (@wafa_Gaza) February 21, 2019

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, five Palestinians were injured with Israeli live ammunition, including one child who sustained critical injuries. In addition, a 16-year-old Palestinian was injured with a tear-gas canister.

The ministry added that injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals nearby to receive necessary medical treatment.

At least 4 Palestinians have been shot and wounded so far by Israeli Occupation forces during their participation in a night protest east of the southern #Gaza city of Rafah, according to Palestinian MoH spokesperson @press221 #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/q7XeUei04t — Mohammed Yousef (@MohdYousef1995) February 21, 2019

The past month, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing, as well as participating in night protests, during which they set tires on fire and chant slogans through loudspeakers, while marching towards the border with Israel. These protesters are also known as the “Night Confusion” unit.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)