Hamas Denies Forming New Government in Gaza

April 20, 2019
Hamas’ chief in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar. (Photo: via AJE)

Hamas has denied that it had formed a new government or administrative committee in the Gaza Strip, in response to Fatah’s formation of a new government in Ramallah.

In a statement, Hamas’ chief in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar said:

“Commenting on the false news reported by different mass media, we stress that there has been no new government or administrative committee.”

However, the statement confirmed some rotation among the officials in Gaza’s ministries, noting that this happened for the sake of facilitating government services offered to Palestinian citizens.

Palestinian media reported that Hamas had formed a new administrative committee in response to the formation of a new government in the occupied West Bank, which is dominated by Fatah members.

