Hamas Denies Forming New Government in Gaza

Hamas has denied that it had formed a new government or administrative committee in the Gaza Strip, in response to Fatah’s formation of a new government in Ramallah.

In a statement, Hamas’ chief in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar said:

“Commenting on the false news reported by different mass media, we stress that there has been no new government or administrative committee.”

New government for the West Bank-based Palestinian authority was sworn in Saturday, led by a veteran peace negotiator and harsh critic of Gaza's Hamas rulers. pic.twitter.com/1qpl7dREIM — ANews (@anewscomtr) April 14, 2019

However, the statement confirmed some rotation among the officials in Gaza’s ministries, noting that this happened for the sake of facilitating government services offered to Palestinian citizens.

Palestinian media reported that Hamas had formed a new administrative committee in response to the formation of a new government in the occupied West Bank, which is dominated by Fatah members.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)