GAZA LIVE BLOG: Jabaliya Inferno | Netanyahu: War Until Victory | Resistance Fights against Invading Israeli Troops – Day 220

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces are trying to penetrate into the Jabaliya camp in northern Gaza amid intense bombardment and stiff resistance. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will continue the war until victory is achieved and Hamas is dismantled. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a phone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that Washington is committed to its support of Israel. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,034 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,755 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, May 13, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: The Israeli army spokesman announces that a fire broke out in the Beit Hillel settlement near the border with Lebanon after it was targeted by two drones.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces continue to attempt to penetrate into the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

#BREAKING Palestinian journalist Fadi Alwahidi is reporting current developments at the risk of his life, right in the middle of the conflict. Jabaliya, Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ZyaiRgMpNJ — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) May 13, 2024

GAZA AMBULANCE SERVICES:

Occupation forces target ambulances in Jabaliya camp. We recovered more than 20 martyrs and dozens of injured people in Jabalia camp.

Monday, May 13, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

NETANYAHU: We are determined to achieve absolute victory. We will strike with all our might and will spare no effort to return the kidnapped people.

GALLANT: Israeli Army Radio quoted Defense Minister Yoav Galant as saying, “This war will continue until the prisoners are returned and Hamas’ rule and military capabilities are dismantled.”

Monday, May 13, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Meflasim area on the outskirts of the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:

We targeted A Zionist troop carrier east of George Street in the axis of the incursion east of the city of Rafah. We are engaged in “fierce clashes with enemy soldiers east of George Street in the axis of the incursion east of the city of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli soldiers forced hundreds of Palestinians to leave shelters in the camp.

This morning in Gaza. This is how the day started after the Israeli bombardment of the settlement in Jabaliya, which continued throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/8r5xWVD4A6 — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) May 13, 2024

Monday, May 13, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several towns in northern Israel.

Monday, May 13, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian woman was killed and ten others injured after the occupation bombed a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Terrifying footage captured by Aljazeera’s cameraman in Jabaliya tonight -where IOF pounded the camp with over 100 bombs as quadcopters fired at civilians taking shelter in nearby schools. Safety is an illusion. Humanitarian zones a deception. pic.twitter.com/0qtcHSEdlS — Laila El-Haddad (@gazamom) May 11, 2024

Monday, May 13, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: During a call with the Israeli Defense Minister, Blinken stressed Washington’s strict commitment to Israel’s security.

Monday, May 13, 02:15 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces launched an air raid on Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)