The War on George Street – Resistance Roundup – Day 220

The Palestinian Resistance continued what could be considered a counteroffensive against Israeli soldiers in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Resistance has succeeded in reorganizing its forces in northern Gaza, and it’s now repelling Israeli attacks at several fronts, including the Jabaliya and Zaytoun axes.

Meanwhile the battle in Rafah is intensifying, as Palestinian Resistance is targeting invading troops in the east Rafah region along with the Rafah Crossing.

In today’s operations, the Resistance employed various types of tactics including complex operations conducted jointly between various groups, dropping bombs from drones, and using Yassin-105 shells, among other tactics.

A recurring theme in the Resistance statements received by the Palestine Chronicle was the fighting on George Street in eastern Rafah, where the heaviest of clashes are currently taking place.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades are engaging in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers east of George Street in the axis of invasion, east of the city of Rafah.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of George Street in the axis of the invasion east of the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

“The fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades are engaging in fierce clashes with enemy forces in the axis of advance, east of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“The fighters of Al-Qassam, in cooperation with the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds, were able to bombard the enemy gatherings inside the Rafah Crossing with heavy mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on George Street, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades also targeted a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and a military bulldozer of type D9 with an Shuath explosive device in Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded enemy forces penetrating the Rafah land crossing in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell behind the schools of Jabaliya Camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded gatherings of enemy forces east of Jabaliya Camp in the northern Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of Riyad Al-Salehin Mosque in Jabaliya Camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank with a P29 shell in the Jabaliya Camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy forces infiltrating east of Jabaliya Camp in the northern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on George Street, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier behind the Jabaliya camp schools in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Jabaliya Camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells as they attempted to advance into the center of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy forces penetrating into the Rafah land crossing in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target 4 Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells east of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to drop an Al-Yassin 105 shell via a drone on a Merkava tank east of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“Since the morning hours, our fighters have been engaged in fierce clashes with the enemy soldiers and vehicles that have infiltrated east of “George Street” in the advance axis east of Rafah.

“We bombarded with a barrage of regular “60 caliber” mortar shells the enemy soldiers and vehicles that had infiltrated east of “George Street” east of Rafah city.

“We caused a Zionist infantry force to fall dead and wounded during fierce clashes we engaged in on the advance axis east of Jabaliya.

“We bombarded with regular mortar shells the positions of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles around Abu Zaytoun schools east of Jabaliya.

“We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an RPG missile on Al-Haddad Street east of Jabaliya.

“We bombarded with heavy mortar shells the positions of enemy vehicles and soldiers in the vicinity of Qasarya School in Juhr al-Dik.

“We are engaged in fierce clashes using machine guns and appropriate weapons with enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Jabaliya Camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“We bombarded with a barrage of 60-caliber regular mortar shells enemy soldiers and vehicles stationed east of Jabaliya in the vicinity of the “Rabe’a” cafeteria.

“We targeted, with an anti-armor shell, a Zionist D9 military bulldozer in the axis of advance in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

“We bombarded with regular mortar shells a Zionist infantry force on Asaliyya Street, east of Jabaliya.

“In a joint operation, the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Namer troop carrier with an anti-tank missile near the Eastern Cemetery in Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah.

“We bombed an enemy infantry force on George Street, east of Rafah, with 60-standard mortar shells.

“We targeted with RPG shells two Zionist military vehicles in the vicinity of Nofal stores east of Jabaliya.

“We blew up a Zionist military vehicle with a Thaqib-barrel high-powered explosive device near the Badr Mosque in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza.

“At exactly 6:30, our fighters successfully sniped a Zionist soldier behind the Abu Zay†toun schools, Jabaliya camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

“At exactly 7:00, our fighters successfully sniped another Zionist soldier behind the Abu Zaytoun schools, Jabaliya camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:20 on the morning of Monday, 13-5-2024, launched an aerial attack with a swarm of attack drones targeting the settling encampment and sleeping quarters of Israeli enemy officers and soldiers at the newly established site of Reserve Artillery Battalion 403 of the 91st Division south of Beit Hillel. The attack directly hit its targets, causing the enemy officers and soldiers to fall dead and wounded.

“As a Merkava tank emerged from its hiding place and began to move, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:35 on the morning of Monday, 13-5-2024, attacked it, hitting it directly, destroying the tank and killing and wounding its crew.

“After precise monitoring of the enemy movements at the Birkat Risha barracks, and when a number of soldiers moved, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted them at 12:00 PM on Monday, 13-5-2024, with artillery shells, directly hitting them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance set up a fiery ambush for a force of enemy soldiers, upon their arrival at the ambush point west of Branit barracks, at 01:00 PM on Monday, 13-5-2024, the fighters targeted them with rocket weapons and artillery shells, causing confirmed injuries.

“As a number of enemy soldiers from the military assembly crew entered a room equipped with surveillance equipment next to the Jardah site at 01:20 PM on Monday, 13-5-2024, they were targeted by the fighters of the Islamic Resistance with guided weapons. The room was destroyed, and those inside were left dead and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:05 PM on Monday, 13-05-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 13-05-2024, targeted two buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”

