Urgent Action Needed – 150,000 Pregnant Women in Gaza Suffer amid Ongoing Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Last March, UNRWA revealed that on average, 63 women are killed in the Gaza Strip each day.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency said on its X account that more than 150,000 pregnant Palestinian women are facing terrible sanitary conditions and health hazards amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the forced displacement of its population.

“No child in the world should suffer like this. We need a ceasefire Now,” said UNRWA.

UNRWA warned that a new level of desperation is unfolding in Gaza under the world’s watch.

According to UNICEF, 95 percent of pregnant and breastfeeding women face severe food poverty in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Habiba was born in a small tent. She’s 2 weeks old and less than 2 kg of weight. More than 150,000 pregnant women are facing terrible sanitary conditions and health hazards amid displacement and war. No child in the world should suffer like this. We need a #ceasefireNow pic.twitter.com/nWI03GkYE5 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 13, 2024

The United Nations Population Fund has recently reported that urgent aid packages containing materials for childbirth are still waiting for permission to enter through the Rafah crossing.

The death toll of the Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7 has risen to 35,091. Over 78,827 people have been wounded.

The situation for women in Gaza is particularly dire as they represent one of the main categories of those killed, wounded and missing.

Of the “63 women” who are killed per day “37 are mothers who leave behind their families.”

A steep rise in malnutrition among children and pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) recently said.

Citing a comprehensive new analysis released by the Global Nutrition Cluster, UNICEF said food and safe water have become incredibly scarce and diseases are rife.

This is “compromising women and children’s nutrition and immunity and resulting in a surge of acute malnutrition,” UNICEF stated.

As of May 6, at least 9,500 women had been killed in Gaza, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,091 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,827 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)